Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Tracking Global Markets

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 54 points gain.

The benchmark indices are likely to open in the green, post the 2 per cent decline witnessed in the previous session, tracking global markets. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the markets back home, with a 54 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,172, higher by 54 points, on the Singapore Stock Exchange around 07:30 am.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, unveiled the second set of measures to alleviate the hardships caused to the farmers, migrant workers and street vendors affected by the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions.

Asian stocks were set to rise on Friday amid investor optimism about the re-opening of the U.S. economy from coronavirus lockdowns and possibly more stimulus that could fuel a recovery.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures climbed 0.16per cent, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.85per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.15per cent.

Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding US-China trade and a whistleblower's dire warnings about the US response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.62 per cent, S&P 500 gained 1.15 per cent and Nasdaq Composite added 0.91 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices were mixed on Friday after big gains a day earlier when the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted crude stockpiles would start to shrink in second-half 2020 after surging while the coronavirus pandemic slashed fuel demand.

Brent crude was up 1 cent at $31.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after rising nearly 7 per cent on Thursday. The global benchmark is roughly flat on the week after rising for the previous two weeks.

The Sensex had ended 885.72 points - or 2.77 per cent - lower at 31,122.89 and the Nifty had settled at 9,150.10, down 233.45 points - or 2.49 per cent - on Friday.