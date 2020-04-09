Sensex, Nifty Gain 13% In 3 Days After 7 Weekly Losses In A Row

Across-the-board gains, led by financial, auto, metal and pharma shares, pushed the markets higher

Domestic stock markets climbed up nearly 13 per cent in the holiday-truncated week, days ahead of the end of a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has battered world business. In the three-day trading week, the S&P BSE Sensex index added a total 3,568.67 points to clock a gain of 12.93 per cent, whereas the broader 50-scrip NSE Nifty benchmark rose 1,028.1 points - or 12.72 per cent. Shutting shop at 31,159.62 and 9,111.90 respectively, the Sensex and Nifty indices reclaimed the best closing levels recorded since March 16.

A turmoil in the financial markets around the globe has its roots in the COVID-19 outbreak, which is threatening the world with a possible recession, say analysts.

Analysts say the recent gains in the domestic markets are in tandem with global peers.

"Markets were in oversold region and the correction in our market was higher than other Asian markets. For India, in last two trading sessions, FIIs (foreign institutional investors) have turned net buyers in cash market after a very long time. That is little comforting," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Foreign investors net purchased Indian equities worth $407.69 million (Rs 3,098.68 crore) on Wednesday and Thursday combined, following net outflow of $800.78 million (Rs 6,049.81 crore) in the other two trading sessions so far this month, exchange data shows.

In March alone, foreign investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 61,973 crore as the COVID-19 disease hurt investor sentiment worldwide, after remaining net purchasers for past six months. From September to February, net FII inflows had come in at Rs 66,428 crore.

Whether the recovery in domestic markets is sustainable "will depend upon the PM's further stance on continuation of lockdown. Obviously, the decision will be based on data and control over the situation. We have to wait and watch for announcements," Ms Gandhi added. "Considering the current weak economic conditions, all rallies will attract selling at higher levels."

The markets remained shut on April 6 for Mahavir Jayanti,and April 10 for Good Friday.