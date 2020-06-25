Sensex, Nifty Fall Over 1% In Early Trade

Losses in banking and financial services stocks dragged the markets lower in early trading.

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a negative note tracking global equities, which plummeted amid rising concerns about a surge in coronavirus infections globally. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 1.06 per cent - or 369.2 points - to hit 34,499.78 on the downside in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark slid to as low as 10,194.50, compared to its previous close of 10,305.30.

At 09:30 am, the Sensex was at 34,670.26, down 208.72 points or 0.86 per cent and the Nifty was at 10,245.90, down 60.40 points or 0.5 per cent. Losses in banking and financial services stocks dragged the markets lower.

Derivatives rollover pressures are also likely to push to add pressure on the benchmark indices, according to analysts, as this is the last day of the June F&O expiry series.

Asian markets have slipped this morning, following a tumble in Wall Street stocks and oil prices on Thursday after surging U.S. coronavirus cases and the International Monetary Fund's downgrade to global economic projections shook confidence in a recovery.

Nikkei fell 1.1 per cent and Straits Times lost 1.2 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong and mainland China are closed for public holidays on Thursday.

Meanwhile, oil prices tumbled over 5 per cent, or more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday, after U.S. crude storage hit another record and coronavirus cases rebounded in countries like Germany and surged in heavily populated areas of the United States.

Financial stocks were among the major losers in early trades; Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank losing 1.2-2.4 per cent each. Among the other major names, Infosys and Bharti Airtel had weakened by 2.9 and 2.2 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Gail, Reliance Industries and ITC had bucked the weak trend with gains of about a per cent each.

The NSE market breadth was weak. Out of 2,071 stocks traded on the NSE, there were 599 advancing stocks as against 1,011 declines.