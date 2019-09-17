Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Slips Below 11,000

Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Opening Session

However, both the indices gave up most of those gains within minutes. The Sensex and Nifty were last seen up 47.21 points - or 0.13 per cent - at 37,170.52 and up 0.35 point at 11,003.85 at 9:07 am in the pre-open market.

The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 131.00 points to 37,254.31 in the pre-open market. At 9:05 am, the Sensex was at 37,246.52, up 123.21 points - or 0.33 per cent - from the previous close, while the broader NSE Nifty benchmark was up 18.80 points - or 0.17 per cent - at 11,022.30.