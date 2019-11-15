Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,900

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note tracking gains in Asian peers on optimism about an end to the US-China trade conflict. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 253.54 points to touch 40,540.02 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,943.30, up 71.2 points from the previous close. Gains in banking and auto stocks pushed the markets higher.

At 9:24 am, the Sensex traded 200.85 points - or 0.50 per cent - higher at 40,487.33 while the Nifty was up 51.25 points - or 0.43 per cent - at 11,923.35.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Tata Motors, SBI, GAIL, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki, trading between 1.35 per cent and 3.65 per cent higher.

HDFC Bank, SBI and Reliance Industries were the top contributors to the rise in Sensex.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex index had risen 170.42 points - or 0.42 per cent - to end at 40,286.48 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 11,872.10, up 31.65 points (0.27 per cent) from the previous close.

