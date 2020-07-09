Sensex, Nifty Close Over 1% Higher As Rally Continues After A Day's Halt

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes resumed their up move after a day's breather in the previous session led by gains in metal, banking and financial services shares. The Sensex rallied as much as 477 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 10,836.85. With today's gains, the benchmarks rose to fresh four-month highs.

The Sensex ended 409 points higher at 36,737 and Nifty 50 index climbed 108 points to close at 10,813.

All sector gauges, barring the index of FMCG shares, ended higher led by the Nifty Metal index's 2 per cent gain. Banking and financial services shares also witnessed strong buying interest.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.4 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1 per cent.

Among the individual shares, Strides Pharma Science shares surged as much as 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 431.15 after it got approval from US drug regulator - US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) - for Butalbital, Acetaminophen, Caffeine, and Codeine Phosphate Capsules.

TCS was down 0.6 per cent ahead of its earnings announcement due later in the day.

Hindalco was the top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6.6 per cent to close at Rs 165.20. HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, GAIL India and Bajaj Finserv were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro and Maruti Suzuki were among the notable losers.