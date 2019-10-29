Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Higher Opening For Domestic Markets

Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher, a day after the Govardhan Puja holiday following a special one-hour "Muhurat" session on Sunday. At 8:36 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 13.50 points - or 0.12 per cent - higher at 11,679.50 after climbing to 11,681.50 at the day's strongest level.

The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India.