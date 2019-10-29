Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher Today

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session with mild gains, a day after the Govardhan Puja holiday following a special one-hour "Muhurat" session on Sunday. At 8:36 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 13.50 points - or 0.12 per cent - higher at 11,679.50 after climbing to 11,681.50 at the day's strongest level. The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India. Equities in other Asian markets rose to a three-month high on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time highs amid hopes of progress in US-China trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept up 0.2 per cent to its highest since late July. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent to reach ground last trod a full year ago.
Here's what to expect from the domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:
Sensex Climbed 192 Points, Nifty Settled At 11,627 In First Session Of Samvat 2076
Domestic markets will resume trade after a day's holiday, following the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index's rise of 192.14 points - or 0.49 per cent - to 39,250.20 in a special trading session on Sunday.
The broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed 43.25 points - or 0.37 per cent - to settle at 11,627.15 in the "Muhurat" trading session, conducted every year on the day of Diwali.
Asian Stock Markets At Three-Month Highs
Equities in other Asian markets rose to a three-month high on Tuesday after Wall Street hit all-time highs amid hopes of progress in US-China trade talks and for another dose of policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept up 0.2 per cent to its highest since late July. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent to reach ground last trod a full year ago.
SGX Nifty Futures Indicate Higher Opening For Domestic Markets
Domestic stock markets are likely to open higher, a day after the Govardhan Puja holiday following a special one-hour "Muhurat" session on Sunday. At 8:36 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 13.50 points - or 0.12 per cent - higher at 11,679.50 after climbing to 11,681.50 at the day's strongest level.
The SGX Nifty futures are an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty index in India.