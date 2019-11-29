Sensex Falls Over 350 Points, Nifty Near 12,050 As Markets Move Away From Record Highs

At 11:02 am, the Sensex traded 307.05 points - or 0.75 per cent - lower at 40,823.12, while the Nifty was down 77.45 points - or 0.64 per cent - at 12,073.70.

Thirty six stocks on the Nifty 50 index traded lower at the time.

Top percentage laggards on the index were Hindalco, Dr Reddy's, HUL, Asian Paints and Tata Steel, down between 1.53 per cent and 2.25 per cent each.

HDFC, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a more than 130-point fall in the index.

On the other hand, Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports, Yes Bank, NTPC and Bharti Airtel - trading between 1.21 per cent and 9.84 per cent higher - were top percentage gainers on the Nifty.

The government will release GDP data for the quarter ended September 30 at 5:30 pm.

Economists in a poll conducted by news agency Reuters expect the economy to register a growth of 4.7 per cent in the quarter.

If that prediction comes true, it would mark the slowest pace of economic expansion since March 2013.

In recent months, the government has taken a slew of measures to revive growth and spur consumer demand, including a reduction in corporate taxes, the setup of a real estate fund and a mega merger of state-run banks.