Sensex Soars 490 Points, Nifty Hits 11,750 As Banking, Auto Stocks Jump: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets clocked sharp gains on Tuesday, with the Sensex index soaring nearly 500 points and the broader Nifty benchmark hitting the 11,750 mark. Strength in banking, automobile and metal stocks in afternoon deals pushed the markets higher. The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 490.15 points to touch 39,740.35 on the upside and the NSE Nifty climbed to as high as 11,766.50, up 139.35 points from its previous close. Tata Motors shares spiked to a more than three-month high, after the carmaker reported a net loss lower than Street estimates in the quarter ended September 30.

Here are 10 things to know about the big movement in stock markets today:

At 11:30 am, the Sensex traded 476.36 points - or 1.21 per cent - higher at 39,726.56 while the Nifty was up 131.60 points - or 1.13 per cent - at 11,758.75. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Yes Bank and Vedanta, trading between 4.77 per cent and 12.93 per cent higher. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS and ICICI Bank were the top contributors to the surge in Sensex. The four stocks accounted for a gain of 281.68 points in the index. The Nifty Bank index - comprising shares of 12 major lenders in the country - jumped as much as 1.40 per cent as buying picked up in the sector. The sectoral index was largely flat in morning. Market breadth was highly positive, with 1,212 shares moving higher on the BSE, 820 trading lower and 135 unchanged. On the NSE, 1,028 stocks advanced, 670 declined while 447 were flat. Tata Motors shares were the top gainer on both benchmark indices, rising for a second straight day after the camarker reported its financial results for Q2. That pushed the Nifty Auto index - comprising shares in manufacturers of cars, motorcycles, heavy vehicles, auto ancillaries and tyres - 3.38 per cent higher during the session - its biggest single-day spike in percentage terms since October 17. On the NSE, Tata Motors shares rose as much as 16.05 per cent to Rs. 171.40 apiece during the session - a level last seen on July 17. “Tata Motors has narrowed its losses due to its high margins in China, where it has performed well,” AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, told NDTV. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel shares fell 4 per cent after the telecom company deferred its financial results till November 14. Delhi-based Airtel was originally scheduled to release its earnings on Tuesday.

