Sensex, Nifty Clock Record Closing Highs As Markets Resume Upmove

Gains in banking, automobile and energy stocks pushed the markets higher

Domestic stock markets rose to record levels on Wednesday tracking strength in global peers on optimism about US-China trade talks. Gains in banking, automobile and energy stocks pushed the markets higher. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 254.46 points to touch 41,075.76 at the strongest level during the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 12,114.25, up 76.55 points from its previous close.