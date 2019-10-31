Sensex Hits New All-Time High Above 40,300, Nifty 180 Points Shy Of Record High

Gains across sectors led by banking and IT stocks pushed the markets higher

Domestic stock markets clocked a new all-time high on Thursday backed by buying in banking and IT sectors. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 293.12 to touch 40,344.99 – surpassing its earlier record high of 40,312.07 registered in June this year. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 11,927.85, up 83.75 points from its previous close, buy was 175.2 points shy of its all-time high of 12,103.05 recorded on June 3. Analysts awaited more large cap companies to report their financial results for the quarter ended September 30.

They also expected some volatility ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts (futures & options) for the month of October due by the end of the session.

At 11:15 am, the Sensex traded 275.49 points - or 0.69 per cent - higher at 40,327.36 while the Nifty was up 77.80 points - or 0.66 per cent - at 11,921.90.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Zee Entertainment, SBI, Infosys, Tata Motors and GAIL, trading between 2.77 per cent and 6.27 per cent higher.

Infosys, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex, together accounging for a gain of 211.73 points on the index.



