BSE Q3 Net Profit Surges 89% to Rs 61 Crore

The BSE Board has recommended the issue of two bonus equity shares of Rs 2 each.

New Delhi: India's leading stock exchange BSE has reported an 89 per cent rise in its net profit for the third quarter (Q3), ended December 2021. Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders for Q3 jumped 89 per cent to Rs 61.29 crore from Rs 32.37 crore in the same period last year, the exchange stated in a release on Tuesday.

Revenue from operations soared 60 per cent to Rs 192.67 crore in the December quarter of the current financial year (2021-22). In the year-ago period, the figure stood at Rs 120.59 crore.

On a yearly basis, BSE's average daily turnover in the 'Equity segment' increased by 44 per cent to Rs 5,217 crore in Q3 FY 22.

The exchange's average daily turnover in the 'Equity Derivatives segment' moved 23 per cent higher to Rs 2.47 lakh crore in Q3.

The average daily turnover in the 'Currency Derivatives segment' surged by 29 per cent to Rs 27,124 crore.

BSE StAR MF, the country's largest Mutual Fund Distribution platform, continued to rise with a total number of transactions growing by 106 per cent.

Also, the BSE Board has recommended the issue of two bonus equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Continuing to act on multiple fronts of product innovation and technology, BSE remains focussed to deliver sustained and profitable growth. We will continue our focus on improving operational performance in existing business and look at accelerating growth by enhancing the areas we operate in via new businesses."