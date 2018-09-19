NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

BSE, NSE Allowed To Launch Commodity Derivatives Trade From October

The exchanges would begin trading in commodity derivatives with non-agriculture commodities, followed by agriculture commodities, bourses said.

Market | | Updated: September 19, 2018 21:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BSE, NSE Allowed To Launch Commodity Derivatives Trade From October

SEBI had announced last year that from October 2018, the country would have a unified exchange regime.

MUMBAI: Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have received the securities market regulator SEBI's approval to offer platforms for commodity derivatives trade from October 1, 2018.

The exchanges would begin trading in commodity derivatives with non-agriculture commodities, followed by agriculture commodities, statements from both bourses said on Wednesday.

Trading in the commodity derivatives segment on the exchange would have benefits such as "efficient price discovery" and "reduction in timelines", among others, the BSE said.

The National Stock Exchange said this would achieve "integration of trading in commodity derivatives market with other segments of the securities market at the exchange level".

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had on December 28, 2017 announced that from October 2018, the country would have a unified exchange regime wherein stock exchanges would be allowed to offer trading in commodities derivatives.
 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BSENSESecurities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs PakistanNavjot SidhuAmit ShahTriple TalaqPNB ScamTamil NewsSania MirzaNews in BanglaAsia Cup 2018Live TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top