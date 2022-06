The crypto exchange will compete against FTX and Binance, Howard Lutnick said.

Wholesale brokerage BGC Partners Inc is building a cryptocurrency exchange that will compete against digital asset exchanges like FTX and Binance, Chief Executive Officer Howard Lutnick said on Wednesday.

The exchange will be ready for operation by the first quarter of 2023, he told a financial industry conference in New York held by Piper Sandler.

