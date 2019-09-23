Britannia Shares Hit 10-Month High Amid Large Volumes

Britannia share price today: After opening at Rs 2,919.00, the stock rose to as high as Rs 3,443.90

Britannia shares jumped as much as 20 per cent on Monday amid large volumes. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the Britannia shares rose as much as 20.12 per cent to Rs 3,443.90 apiece during the session, before giving up some of those gains. That marked the highest intraday level recorded in Britannia since the shares split in the ratio of 1:2 in November last year. After opening higher at Rs 2,919.00 apiece, Britannia shares were locked in the upper circuit at 20 per cent in afternoon deals, before giving up some of those gains.

At 2:03 pm, Britannia shares traded 7.43 per cent higher at Rs 3,080.00 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 3.10 per cent amid a rally in the markets backed by buying across most sectors.

Till that time, 1.16 lakh Britannia shares had changed hands on the BSE so far in the session, as against an average of 25,000 in last two weeks.

