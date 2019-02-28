NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Break-Up Plans Not Contingent On Tata Steel Deal: Thyssenkrupp

Thyssenkrupp is planning to break itself apart in addition to combining its European steel operations together with those of Tata Steel.

Corporates | | Updated: February 28, 2019 16:45 IST
Thyssenkrupp is confident it can complete the Tata steel joint venture deal in early 2019


Frankfurt: 

Thyssenkrupp will continue with its break-up plans even if the steel-to-submarines conglomerate fails to win regulatory approval for a separate joint venture with Tata Steel, Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff said on Thursday.

"The feasibility of the breakup is absolutely no problem," Mr Kerhkoff told journalists in remarks embargoed for Thursday.

Thyssenkrupp is planning to break itself apart in addition to combining its European steel operations together with those of Tata Steel.

The steel-to-submarines group is confident it can complete the Tata steel joint venture deal in early 2019. The European Commission will rule on the Tata transaction by April 29.

