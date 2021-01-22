Will Receive Two Million AstraZeneca Doses By Friday From India: Brazil

The shots are being manufactured at the Serum Institute of India.

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil's Health Ministry on Thursday said 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine should arrive on Friday from India, confirming a Reuters report earlier in the day saying the Asian country would begin the shipments.

The announcement comes amid delays in receiving the vaccine from India, the latest in a series of miscues surrounding the country's inoculations drive which have embarrassed the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The government has cleared commercial exports of Covid-19 vaccines, with the first consignments to be shipped to Brazil and Morocco on Friday, the Indian foreign secretary told Reuters.

The shots developed by UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University are being manufactured at the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest producer of vaccines, which has received orders from countries across the world.