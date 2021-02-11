BPCL To Buy Out Oman Oil's Stake In Bina Refinery, Stock Gains Nearly 1%

Upon buy-out completion, BPCL will hold 100 per cent of equity share capital in Bharat Oman Refineries

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said on Wednesday that it will buy out Oman Oil Company's shares in the Bina refinery project for about Rs 2,400 crore. BPCL has a 63.68 per cent stake in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), which built and operates a 7.8 million tonne oil refinery at Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

"Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has finalised commercial terms in connection with the purchase of the 88.86 crore equity shares of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL), constituting 36.62 per cent of the equity share capital from OQ S.A.0.C. (formerly known as Oman Oil Company S.A.0.C.) for a consideration of approx Rs 2,399.26 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The transaction is subject to the execution of the relevant transaction documentation and other conditions agreed upon among the parties, BPCL added.

Upon completion of the buy-out transaction, BPCL will hold 100 per cent of the equity share capital in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd.

At 10.00 am, the shares of BPCL were trading higher by 0.6 per cent at Rs 418.35; outperforming the Sensex's gains of 0.3 per cent.