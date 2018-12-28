NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Bond Yields Spike After Report Of Farm Loan Waiver Package

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.39 per cent, up 11 basis points on the day.

Economy | | Updated: December 28, 2018 17:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bond Yields Spike After Report Of Farm Loan Waiver Package

Bond yields jumped 10 basis points in late afternoon trade on Friday.


MUMBAI: 

Bond yields jumped 10 basis points in late afternoon trade on Friday after Reuters reported that the government was considering three options for a farm relief package that could cost up to 3 lakh crore ($42.82 billion).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering a direct payment to all landowning farmers, compensation for those who sold produce below government prices, and a loan forgiveness programme, according to three government sources.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.39 per cent, up 11 basis points on the day and 1 basis point below the day's high which was reached after the farm loan package news.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bond yieldfarm loan waiver

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBulandshahrKader KhanTata SkyPaytm KYCMahesh BabuManmohan SinghCongress Foundation DayGaganyaan PlanOneplus 6TAsus Zenfone Max Pro M2

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top