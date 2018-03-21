NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Bond Market Push: Issue Short Duration Securities, Dealers Urge Government

Primary dealers in India have asked the government to issue more shorter-dated securities to help boost sagging demand in debt markets

March 21, 2018
Demand for longer-dated debt has waned as yields have surged since mid-2017

New Delhi: Primary dealers in India have asked the government to issue more shorter-dated securities to help boost sagging demand in debt markets, said a finance ministry official on Wednesday after meeting with market participants about the country's borrowing plans.

Demand for longer-dated debt has waned as yields have surged since mid-2017 on concerns the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will raise interest rates as early as this year, while state-run lenders have also refrained from buying debt after sustaining market losses.

Finance ministry officials met a group of primary dealers on Wednesday to discuss the government's borrowing plans for the year starting in April.

