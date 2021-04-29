Bombay Dyeing Reports Loss In March Quarter, Stock Edges Lower

Bombay Dyeing was last trading 2.09 per cent lower at Rs 67.80 on the BSE.

Share price of Bombay Dyeing edged lower by more than two per cent on Thursday, April 29, a day after the company announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21. On Thursday, Bombay Dyeing opened on the BSE at Rs 68.80, touching an intra day high of Rs 69.20 and an intra day low of Rs 66.35, in the trading session so far. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the BSE on April 28, Bombay dyeing reported a loss at Rs 166.74 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 2020-21, compared to a profit of Rs 48.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bombay Dyeing is said to be the country's largest producer of textiles and it is the flagship company of the Wadia Group. According to the statement, Bombay Dyeing's revenue from operations on a standalone basis, stood at Rs 498.95 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 313.10 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's total income stood at Rs 507.75 crore in the fourth quarter of the ficsla 2020-21, compared to Rs 317.30 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On the NSE, Bombay Dyeing opened at Rs 69, touching an intra day high of Rs 69.35 and an intra day low of Rs 67.20, in the trading session so far. It was last trading 2.17 per cent lower at Rs 67.70 on the NSE.

