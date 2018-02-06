Bloodbath In Stock Markets, Sensex Tanks Over 1,200 Points: 10 Updates

The Sensex fell over 1,200 points to 33,482 while Nifty tumbled below 10,300 (Representational image)

The Sensex and Nifty suffered a bloodbath today, tracking a selloff in global equity markets. Overnight, the Wall Street suffered its biggest intraday decline in history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a loss of about 1,200 points - nearly 4.6 per cent. Shares in other Asian markets were also under strong selling pressure, with Japan's Nikkei down about 5 per cent. The Sensex fell as much over 1,200 points to 33,482 while Nifty tumbled below 10,300. The rupee also fell to 64.38 against US dollar, as compared to Monday's close of 64.06.