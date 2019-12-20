From Coal India To IRCTC: These IPOs Saw Bumper Demand In 2010s

From Jubilant FoodWorks and Coal India in 2010 to IRCTC and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in 2019, a number of companies have forayed into the Indian capital markets in the past 10 years. These companies' IPOs or initial public offers saw blockbuster investor interest, with subscription ranging from five times to as high as 243 times. Out of these, at least eight companies received subscription of more than 100 times since July 2016: Quess Corp, Avenue Supermarts, Dixon Technologies, Capacit'e Infraprojects, MAS Financial Services, Astron Paper & Board Mills, IRCTC and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, stock exchange data shows.

Here's a brief description of some of the bumper IPOs of 2010s:

2010

Company Issue Price Subscription (X Times) Jubilant FoodWorks Rs 135 to Rs 145 31 United Bank of India Rs 60 to Rs 66 33.377 Persistent Systems Rs 290 to Rs 310 93.6037 Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Rs 123 to Rs 128 28.387 Engineers India Rs 270 to Rs 290 13.36 SKS Microfinance Rs 850 to Rs 985 13.69 Bajaj Corp Rs 630 to Rs 660 19.29 Gujarat Pipavav Port Rs 42 to Rs 48 19.94 VA Tech Wabagh Rs 1,230 to Rs 1,310 36.22 Ashoka Buildcon Rs 297 to Rs 324 15.94 Oberoi Realty Rs 253 to Rs 260 12.13 Coal India Rs 225 to Rs 245 15.14 Power Grid Corporation Rs 85 to Rs 90 14.88 MOIL Rs 340 to Rs 375 56.43 Punjab & Sind Bank Rs 113 to Rs 120 50.75

The year 2010 started with the Rs 329-crore IPO of fast food chain operator Jubilant FoodWorks which was subscribed more than 31 times. The company, which runs the Dominos Pizza chain in the country, offered shares in the range of Rs 135-145 in the IPO.

In the following October, the Rs 15,200-crore public offer of state-run mining behemoth Coal India was subscribed more than 15 times. At the time, Kolkata-based Coal India accounted for nearly 80 per cent of coal output in the country.

2011

Company Issue Price Subscription (X Times) Lovable Lingerie Rs 195 to Rs 205 35.21 Muthoot Finance Rs 160 to Rs 175 24.55

Lovable Lingerie's IPO worth Rs 93 crore was subscribed more than 35 times in March 2011. The Rs 901-crore IPO of Muthoot Finance the next month saw subscription of nearly 25 times.

2012

Company Issue Price Subscription (X Times) Multi Commodity Exchange of India Rs 860 to Rs 1,032 54.13 Credit Analysis and Research Rs 700 to Rs 750 40.98 PC Jeweller Rs 125 to Rs 135 6.85

The public offer of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in February 2012 received bids more than 54 times the 64.27 lakh shares on offer. In the same year, the Rs 609-crore IPO of PC Jeweller was subscribed nearly seven times.

2013

In May 2013, local search engine Just Dial's IPO to raise Rs 950 crore was subscribed 11.63 times. Shares were sold in the price range of Rs 470-Rs 543.

2014

The IPO of amusement park operator Wonderla Holidays in April 2014 was subscribed more than 38 times. In the Wonderla IPO, shares were priced between Rs 115 and Rs 125.

2015

Company Issue Price Subscription (X Times) Inox Wind Rs 315 to Rs 325 18.6 VRL Logistics Rs 195 to Rs 205 74.26 Syngene International Rs 240 to Rs 250 32.05 InterGlobe Aviation Rs 700 to Rs 765 6.15 S H Kelkar and Company Rs 173 to Rs 180 27.08 Dr. Lal PathLabs Rs 540 to Rs 550 33.41 Alkem Laboratories Rs 1,020 to Rs 1,050 44.29 Narayana Hrudayalaya Rs 245 to Rs 250 8.7

Three major IPOs launched in 2015 by Inox Wind (Rs 1,021 crore), Alkem Laboratories (Rs 1,350 crore) and Dr Lal PathLabs (Rs 638 crore) were subscribed more than 74 times, 44 times and 33 times respectively.

In the same year, the IPO of Biocon subsidiary Syngene International to raise Rs 550 crore was subscribed 32 times.

2016

Company Issue Price Subscription (X Times) TeamLease Services Rs 785 to Rs 850 66.02 Quick Heal Technologies Rs 311 to Rs 321 10.8 Equitas Holdings Rs 109 to Rs 110 17.21 Thyrocare Technologies Rs 420 to Rs 446 73.55 Ujjivan Financial Services Rs 207 to Rs 210 40.68 Mahanagar Gas Rs 380 to Rs 421 64.54 Quess Corp Rs 310 to Rs 317 144.5 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Rs 705 to Rs 710 11.69 Dilip Buildcon Rs 214 to Rs 219 20.95 S.P. Apparels Rs 258 to Rs 268 20.95 RBL Bank Rs 224 to Rs 225 69.62 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Rs 300 to Rs 334 10.48 Endurance Technologies Rs 467 to Rs 472 43.84 PNB Housing Finance Rs 750 to Rs 775 29.55 Laurus Labs Rs 426 to Rs 428 4.57

Business services provider Quess Corp's Rs 400-crore IPO in July 2016 was subscribed nearly 145 times.

Other hit IPOs that year included Thyrocare Technologies, RBL Bank, TeamLease Services and Mahanagar Gas which saw subscription of at least 65 times each.

2017

Company Issue Price Subscription (X Times) BSE Rs 805 to Rs 806 51.22 Music Broadcast Rs 324 to Rs 333 39.67 Avenue Supermarts Rs 295 to Rs 299 104.59 AU Small Finance Bank Rs 355 to Rs 358 53.6 Cochin Shipyard Rs 424 to Rs 432 76.19 Dixon Technologies (India) Rs 1,760 to Rs 1,766 117.83 Capacit'e Infraprojects Rs 245 to Rs 250 183.03 Prataap Snacks Rs 930 to Rs 938 47.39 Godrej Agrovet Rs 450 to Rs 460 95.41 MAS Financial Services Rs 456 to Rs 459 128.39 Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Rs 247 to Rs 252 81.54 Mahindra Logistics Rs 425 to Rs 429 7.9 HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Rs 275 to Rs 290 4.9 Astron Paper & Board Mills Rs 45 to Rs 50 243.29

The IPO of Astron Paper & Board Mills in 2017 to raise Rs 70 crore was subscribed 243 times. Ahmedabad-based Astron Paper was followed by Capacit'e Infraprojects (size: Rs 400 crore; subscribed 183 times), MAS Financial Services (Rs 227 crore; 128 times), Dixon Technologies (Rs 600 crore; 118 times) and Avenue Supermarts (Rs 1,870 crore; 105 times).

2018

Company Issue Price Subscription (X Times) Newgen Software Technologies Rs 240 to Rs 245 8.25 Bandhan Bank Rs 370 to Rs 375 14.63 RITES Rs 180 to Rs 185 67.24 HDFC Asset Management Company Rs 1,095 to Rs 1,100 83.06

HDFC AMC's mega Rs 2,800-crore IPO in 2018 received strong investor interest with a subscription of 83 times.

2019

Mumbai-based diagnostics company Metropolis Healthcare's IPO to raise Rs 1,200 crore was subscribed nearly six times in January 2019.

Company Issue Price Subscription (X Times) Metropolis Healthcare Rs 877 to Rs 880 5.84 Polycab India Rs 533 to Rs 538 51.96 Neogen Chemicals Rs 212 to Rs 215 41.18 IndiaMART InterMESH Rs 970 to Rs 973 36.21 Affle India Rs 740 to Rs 745 86.49 Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Rs 315 to Rs 320 111.95 CSB Bank Rs 193 to Rs 195 86.93 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Rs 36 to Rs 37 165.68

Launched in September 2019, the IPO of IRCTC - the catering and online ticketing arm of state-run Indian Railways - to raise Rs 645 crore was subscribed 112 times with bids worth a whopping Rs 72,000 crore.