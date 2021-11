Government has cleared a proposal to achieve 20 per centethanol blending with petrol by 2025

Government's plans to blend 20 per cent ethanol with petrol from April 2023 will help cut sugar export subsidies, Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor told reporters on Thursday.

His comments came a day after the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to achieve 20 per cent ethanol-blending with gasoline by 2025, five years ahead of its previous target.

Higher ethanol output will cut India's sugar production, reducing the need to give incentives for the export of the sweetener.