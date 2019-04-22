NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Blackstone-Backed Funds To Buy Majority Stake In Essel Propack

Consortium of funds will buy a 51% stake in Essel from promoter Ashok Goel Trust and the deal value will range from $310 million to $462 million.

Corporates | | Updated: April 22, 2019 18:03 IST
The consortium of funds will buy a 51 per cent stake in Essel from promoter Ashok Goel Trust.


Packaging company Essel Propack said on Monday that private equity funds backed by Blackstone Group agreed to buy a majority stake in the company.

The consortium of funds will buy a 51 per cent stake in Essel from promoter Ashok Goel Trust and the deal value will range from $310 million to $462 million based on the open offer, Essel said.



Essel Propack

