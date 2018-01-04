BlackBerry Shares Surge To 4-Year High On Deal With Baidu For Self-Driving Cars

Investors and analysts are closely watching what comes of those agreements amid expectations that QNX could become a key technology in the burgeoning self-driving vehicle industry, serving as the operating system for computer chips used to run self-driving vehicles. QNX will be the operating system for Apollo, a platform for self-driving vehicles that Baidu announced in April and has billed as the "Android" of the autonomous driving industry. "The opportunity is global, it's for a very large market and I think it's a very solid win for BlackBerry," said CIBC Capital Markets analyst Todd Coupland.
Apollo has since signed up several major automakers, including Ford Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Group and several Chinese carmakers. QNX has long been used to run car infotainment consoles. BlackBerry has recently developed the software to run sophisticated computer chips for autos that manage multiple safety-critical systems.
