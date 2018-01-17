Bitcoins Slide To A Month-Low. Five Things To Know.

Highlights
- Bitcoins lost as much as 18 percent to a four-week low,
- According to the trade website Coinmarketcap, Ethereum lost 23%
- The market cap of bitcoin fell to $186 billion against $232 billion a day
Ten Things To Know About The Recent Plunge Of Bitcoins Prices
1. Bitcoin lost around 18% and traded as low as $11,191.59 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange. At 1.15 pm, the cryptocurrency was trading at $11,208, while Ethereum traded at $1,008 on BitStamp.
2. According to the trade website Coinmarketcap, Ethereum lost 23% and and the next-biggest, Ripple, fell by as much as a third.
3. The experts are coming forward to claim that the market was headed for a major correction. Jamie Burke, chief executive of Outlier Ventures, a venture capital firm that is one of the biggest holders of top-10 cryptocurrency IOTA, said "Anybody that understands the technology knows there's going to be a correction - it's going to be a big correction and it's going to be indiscriminate, because there are no established fundamentals for anybody to distinguish between where there is and isn't value."
4. The market cap of bitcoin fell to $186 billion against $232 billion a day before. On January 9, the market cap was $253 billion.
5. In Indian bitcoin exchange market, the price fell to Rs 9,13,000 on Wednesday against Rs 10,19,000 on Monday and Rs 11,23,000 on January 10.