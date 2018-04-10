Bitcoin Prices Fall Below $7,000 On RBI Ultimatum To Banks On Luxembourg-based BitStamp, bitcoin price trades at $6,727 while it closed at $6,780 a day before.

On Zebpay, bitcoin price trades at Rs 4,38,350 Highlights Bitcoin prices have been under pressure on clampdown from RBI Other digital currencies also face severe pressure from RBI Finance ministry has also condemned widespread popularity of bitcoins



Ripple fell by 3.9%, bitcoin cash declined by 5.8%, litecoin fell by 6% and EOS saw its value falling by around 3%. Around a week ago, bitcoin price closed at $7,456. At the same time, two weeks and three weeks ago, the price of most popular cryptocurrency (bitcoin) had closed at $7,833 and $8,913. Also Read: End of Road For Bitcoins In India? RBI Issues 3-Month Ultimatum To Banks



On Luxembourg-based BitStamp, bitcoin trades at $6,727 while it closed at $6,780 a day before. On Bitstamp, the cryptocurrency had closed at $7,400 a week ago.



On India-based exchanges also, bitcoin price trades lower. On Zebpay, bitcoin price falls to Rs 4,38,350, ethereum trades at Rs 25,800, litecoin at Rs 7,450, ripple at Rs 31 and bitcoin cash at Rs 41,480.



During a press conference organised after the monetary policy meet, RBI's deputy governor B P Kanungo said, "To ring fence the RBI regulated entities (banks) from the risk of dealing with entities associated with virtual currencies, they (banks) are required to stop having business relations with the entities dealing in virtual currencies forthwith. And (they are also required to) unwind the existing relation in three months."



He further said, "The deputy governor also said that the digital tokens are getting international attention and regulatory responses are not uniform. The investment in digital currency for speculative purposes can adversely impact market integrity, and capital controls, and if they grow in their critical size, they can endanger financial stability."



