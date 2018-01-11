Bitcoins Prices Fall 6% To Trade Near $13,500. Five Things To Know

On BitStamp, bitcoin trades at $13,100 on Thursday morning while the 24-hour high figure was $14,973, a difference of 12.5%

Business | | Updated: January 11, 2018 10:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bitcoins Prices Fall 6% To Trade Near $13,500. Five Things To Know

Bitcoin falls considerably on Thursday

Comments
Close [X]
Bitcoin prices lost big on Thursday as the cryptocurrency fell around 6% as per the data on CoinMarketCap. The alternative currency trades at $13,446 on the Luxembourg-based BitStamp at 10.45 am. Bitcoin's overall market cap declines from $245 billion to $228 billion in just one day. The fall was triggered on the back of South Korea's plan to ban trading in bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. On Thursday, Park Sang-ki, South Korea's justice minister said that the country is preparing to ban all cryptocurrency trading in the country. It is noteworthy that south Korea is a significant market in the world of cryptocurrency.


Five Things To Know About Plunge In Bitcoin Prices


1. According to CryptoCompare, over one-tenth of ethereum is traded against the South Korean currency won - the second largest concentration in terms of fiat currencies behind the dollar. At the same time, 5% of all bitcoins are traded against the won after US dollar.

2. "There are great concerns regarding virtual currencies and justice ministry is basically preparing a bill to ban cryptocurrency trading through exchanges," South Korea's justice minister Park Sang-ki said at a press conference.

3. Following bitcoin, Ethereum also falls 12% to trade at $1,200. Ripple, another popular cryptocurrency that stands third after bitcoin and ethereum, loses 14% to trade a $1.74 per coin. Litecoin loses over 5% while NEM loses 10%.

4. It is worth mentioning that the cryptocurrency's price has been sliding consistently for past five days since January 7 when the cryptocurrency opened at $17,527. A day later, the bitcoin fell to $16,476. On January 9, the bitcoin opened at $15,123. On Wednesday, the decline continued with cryptocurrency falling to $14,589.

5. On BitStamp, bitcoin trades at $13,100 on Thursday morning while the 24-hour high figure was $14,973, a difference of 12.5%. In India, a bitcoin can be bought for Rs 10.53 lakh on unocoin, a bitcoin exchange. At the India-based bitcoin wallet Zebpay, the cryptocurrency can be bought for Rs 10.45 lakh and sold for Rs 10.02 lakh.


Trending

Bitcoincryptocurrency

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jet Air HostessHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaSection 377Fire in VadodaraGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................