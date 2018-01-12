While Bitcoins Start To Gain Acceptance Worldwide, India Stays Reluctant

Five Changes That Are Positive For Bitcoins
1. A bill submitted in the Arizona state of America seeks to allow the citizens to pay state taxes using bitcoins or other cryptocurrencies. India's finance ministry, on the other hand, has categorically stated that bitcoin is not a legal currency.
2. A fast food chain KFC in Canada is accepting bitcoins for bitcoin themed bucket of chicken. At the same time, India's finance minister Arun Jaitley had made it clear on more than one occasion that bitcoin is not a legal tender.
3. Richard Branson, founder of Virgin group said, "I have invested in bitcoin because I believe in its potential, the capacity it has to transform global payments is very exciting." On the other hand, Reserve Bank of India cautions users, holders and traders of virtual currencies against potential risk while trading in bitcoins.
4. Japan had passed a law earlier in April last year that recognized bitcoin as a legal currency. While in India, the finance minister constituted the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of special secretary, department of economic affairs to look into cryptocurrency legitimacy. On August 2, 2017, the committee submitted its report to the government.
5. Michael Dell was quoted as saying that Dell is the largest e-commerce business accepting bitcoins. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that bitcoin is a technological tour de force.