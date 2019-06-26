NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Bitcoin Rises To $12,935 Against Dollar, Strongest Level In 18 Months

Bitcoin traded last at $12,485 after reaching a high of $12,935 earlier in the Asian session.

Forex | | Updated: June 26, 2019 16:24 IST
Bitcoin vs dollar: The cryptocurrency has nearly tripled in value so far this year


London: 

Bitcoin jumped to its highest in eighteen months on Wednesday on safe-haven investment flows and growing expectations that Facebook's Libra could turn cryptocurrency investments mainstream.

"It obviously does appear to be benefiting from some sort of flows that gold is benefiting too," said Michael Hewson, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"You've got all this stuff about Libra going on which is renewing interest in bitcoin".

So far this year, the cryptocurrency has nearly tripled in value after being in the doldrums last year.



