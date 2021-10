Bitcoin rose 5.01 per centto $51,711.21 on Tuesday

Bitcoin rose 5.01 per cent to $51,711.21 at 22:01 GMT on Tuesday, adding $2,469.07 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's best-known cryptocurrency, is up 86.4 per cent from the year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 4.54 per cent to $3,537.56 on Tuesday, adding $153.68 to its previous close.