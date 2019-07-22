NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Currencies and Forex

Government Panel Recommends Ban On Cryptocurrency

The panel's report and a suggested draft legislation will be examined by the government and regulators before taking a final decision

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: July 22, 2019 17:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Government Panel Recommends Ban On Cryptocurrency
New Delhi: 

A government panel on Monday recommended a ban on cryptocurrency and penalties for any dealing in digital coins.

The panel's report and a suggested draft legislation will be examined by the government and regulators before taking a final decision, an official statement said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Cryptocurrecny

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
KarnatakaChandrayaan 2 LaunchPragya ThakurJ&K GovernorBiharThe Lion King ReviewSensexPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveHyundaiRedmi K20Chandrayaan 2K20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top