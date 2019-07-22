Government Panel Recommends Ban On Cryptocurrency

A government panel on Monday recommended a ban on cryptocurrency and penalties for any dealing in digital coins.

The panel's report and a suggested draft legislation will be examined by the government and regulators before taking a final decision, an official statement said.

