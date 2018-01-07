Bitcoin Rises Again As Cryptocurrency Gets A New 'Pal' In Peter Thiel

Highlights
- Bitcoin touched a high of $17,150 on January 6
- PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel made massive bets on bitcoins in 2017
- On Coinsecure, a bitcoin can be bought for Rs 11.27 lakh
On January 6, the digital currency BTC opened trading at $17,142 and hit a high of around $17,150 and a low of $16,840. At 8.10 am, the cryptocurrency was being traded at $16,895 on BitStamp.
On January 5, it touched a high of $16,928. The bitcoin prices have commenced the year 2018 on a relatively tepid note as they closed at $13,443 on January 1 against around $14,000 a day before. On January 2, however, the bitcoin prices rose significantly to $14,679. The next day, the prices hit $15,156. On January 4, the prices stayed in close range and ended at $15,144.
It is worth mentioning that the prices had scaled a peak of $19,666 on December 17 on the rollout of futures trading at the CME Group.
In India, the bitcoin prices recovered marginally and stayed significantly above Rs 11 lakh. On Zebpay (bitcoin wallet), a bitcoin can be bought for Rs 11.27 lakh while the selling price is Rs 10.91 lakh.
On Coinsecure, an Indian bitcoin exchange, a bitcoin can be purchased for Rs 11.40 lakh while the selling price is marginally lower at Rs 11.32 lakh.
On January 2, the buy price had closed at Rs 10.73 lakh. The cryptocurrency price stayed in the close range for a few days afterwards, and on Saturday (January 6), the price settled down at around Rs 11.37 lakh, a jump of 6% in a mere four days.