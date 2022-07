Bitcoin is up 33.9% from the year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18.

Bitcoin rose 5.11% to $23,564.93 on Tuesday, adding $1,145.77 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 33.9% from the year's low of $17,592.78 on June 18.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 0.33% to $1,575.88 on Tuesday, losing $5.27 from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)