Bitcoin Prices Decline To $13,700. Five Things To Know

Bitcoin prices have been under pressure for the past six days

Five Things To Know About Bitcoin Prices Today

The price of bitcoins stays below $14,000 on Friday, despite the marginal uptick. On BitStamp, bitcoin trades at $13,700 at 11.45 am. Broadly, the declining streak of cryptocurrency has been for six days. From a high of $17,500 on January 6, bitcoin has slipped to $13,400 on Thursday in a span of less than a week, the average price of bitcoin in the exchanges worldwide shows. On a day when the bitcoin rises, the ethereum's price edges down by over1% while ripple, the third most popular cryptocurrency, soars 21%.

1. During the bitcoin declining phase, the market capitalization has declined from $251 billion (Thursday's closing figure) to $232 billion.

2. On December 17, bitcoin's price had closed at $18,974, lifting the market cap to $326 billion. On December 20, the market cap fell below $300 billion and has been below the threshold since then.

3. The year 2018 had opened with bitcoin touching above $14,000 but the day had closed at $13,650.

4. In the first week of January, on January 6 to be precise, the bitcoin price had hovered around $16,000 to $17,000, taking the market cap closer to $293 billion from $259 billion a day before, posting a gain of 13% in one day.

5. The price of ethereum at $1,200 is way below the bitcoin's price but its market cap is racing towards that of bitcoin. This is primarily because of higher volume and large number of circulating ethereum coins against the bitcoins. Against the 16.78 million bitcoins being circulated, there are over 96 million ethereum coins today.



