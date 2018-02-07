Bitcoin Price Live: Cryptocurrency Posts Smart Recovery, Trades Past $7,000

A day after posting heavy losses, bitcoin price jumps on Wednesday to trade at $7,350. On the Luxembourg-based BitStamp, the bitcoin price hits $8,150, 37% higher than the previous day's lowest point of $5,921. In Fact, the bitcoin price had closed at $7,754 on BitStamp on Wednesday. The market cap of bitcoin also recovers to some extent, taking it to $122 billion against $118 billion on Tuesday. Bitcoin has slumped in recent sessions as a risk-off mood spread across financial markets. It has fallen about 70 percent from its peak of almost $20,000 in December and was down more than 40 percent so far this year.

10.30 am: Nouriel Roubini, the former Clinton administration economist nicknamed "Dr. Doom" due to his prediction of the 2008 financial collapse, resumed his criticism of cryptocurrencies on Twitter.

Just prior to a Senate Committee hearing on cryptocurrencies, he wrote, "Cryptocrazies are also criminal Cyber-Terrorists," and alleged that his consulting firm, Roubini Global Economics, was targeted in a 2015 denial-of-service attack because he criticized bitcoin.

10.15 am: A senior investigator at Canada's Manitoba Securities Commission Jason Roy, has said that the country's regulators are "very pleased" with social media giant Facebook's decision for banning advertisements for bitcoin and initial coin offerings (ICOs). Roy said that regulators have also been in conversations with Google regarding their concern that "these types of ads are leading people to becoming victims." He suggested that Google should take a similar course to Facebook, and restrict ad content for binary options, ICOs and cryptocurrencies.

10.00 am: In India based CoinSecure, bitcoin price trades at Rs 5.36 lakh on Wednesday.

9.30 am: "Crypto is alive and well," said Matthew Roszak, co-founder and chairman of US blockchain technology company Bloq. "This whole thing is a movie. It's not a static feature. We will see continued investment, continued adoption, inspiring developers. This is the real thing."

9.00 am: China is preparing fresh regulations to further restrict initial coin offerings, especially via overseas platforms, the China Daily newspaper reported citing a source close to the matter, reported Reuters.

8.30 am: Iqbal Gandham, managing director at trading platform eToro said his company had seen a drop in trading interest from investors in recent weeks amid the selloff, but that interest remained far higher than before the fourth quarter of last year. The plunge has come during a heavy selloff in global stock markets in recent days, undermining views that bitcoin's price moves are generally uncorrelated to those of other asset classes.



