Bitcoin Price Jumps To Trade Near $10,000

Bitcoin prices have been rising for past few days now

Bitcoin prices trade at 9,926 (at 2.45 pm) on the Luxembourg based exchange. The average of bitcoin trading prices in the exchanges across the world is around $9,966, taking the total market capitalization of world's most popular cryptocurrency to past $168 billion. The bitcoin prices have been rising for past four days now.

The average closing price of bitcoin was $8,598 on February 13, followed by $9,494 a day later. On Thursday, the price rose further to $10,166. In Friday, the price again hovers around $10,000 depending on what time and where you check the prices.



Bitcoin Prices Rise Further. Five Things To Know



1. The bitcoin prices on the most popular cryptocurrency markets is around $9,900 on Friday. At Bitfinex, the price is $9,915, at Binance, the bitcoin price is nearly $9,901, and at BitStamp, it's $9,926 (at 2.45 pm)

2. A week ago, the cryptocurrency price was $8,737 and the market capitalization was $139 billion. Two weeks ago, bitcoin prices were $ 8,830.75 when the market capitalisation was $153 billion.

3. Less than a month ago (on January 21), bitcoin prices were trading at $216 billion when the price had hit $12,895 before closing for the day at $11,600.

4. A month ago, (January 16) the average of bitcoin's closing prices was $11,490. Likewise, two months ago, the average closing price of bitcoin was $19,497.

5. On Luxembourg-based BitStamp, the price despite rising for past three days is still lower by 26% than the one month ago figure. On January 15, bitcoin price had closed at $13,607, but it fell to around $10,000 on Friday, a decline of around 26%.



