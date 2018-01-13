Bitcoin Price Rises To $14,300. Five Things To Know About The Cryptocurrency

Five things to know about bitcoin price
1. Bitcoin price trades at $14,370 on the Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange BitStamp, while the average price of major exchanges worldwide is $14,499, 2.5% higher than the previous session's closing.
2. The bitcoin prices have been under a lot of pressure for past few days since they trade in the tight range of $14,000 to $15,000 per coin.
3. The bitcoin prices had jumped to $17,000 on January 5 on the media reports that paypal co-founder Peter Thiel's Founders Fund had made massive bets on bitcoins in the previous year.
4. Bitcoin's market cap had hit a high of $293 billion on January 6 and $294 billion on January 7, though it had peaked to $326 on December 17 when bitcoin was trading past $19,600 on BitStamp.
5. Bitcoin's market cap and that of ethereum (second most popular cryptocurrency) are narrowing. Bitcoin has a market cap of $243 billion while that of ethereum is $132 billion.