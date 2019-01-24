NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Biocon Posts Rs 217 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Profit rose to Rs 217 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, compared with a profit of Rs 91.9 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Earnings | | Updated: January 24, 2019 18:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Biocon Posts Rs 217 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Beats Analysts' Estimates

Nine analysts on an average had expected a profit of Rs 176 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.


Biotechnology firm Biocon's quarterly profit more than doubled, handily beating analysts' estimates, largely driven by strong performance of its biologics businesses. 

Profit rose to Rs 217 crore ($30.54 million) in the third quarter ended December 31, compared with a profit of Rs 91.9 crore a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Nine analysts on an average had expected a profit of Rs 176 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from operations grew 45.6 per cent to 15,408 crore, while revenue from its biologics segment more than doubled.

($1 = Rs 71.05)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Biocon profitBiocon earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chanda KochharMeghalaya MinerMercedes V ClassAK SikriRavneet Singh GillLive TVTata HarrierHOP LiveTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHLuka Chuppi TrailerRedmi Note 7PUBG

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top