Binani Cement Lenders to Discuss UltraTech Revised Bid On May 9

On that day an official representing Ultra Tech had said they would be submitting the same Rs 7,960 crore offer before the CoC.
One of Ultra Tech's counsel during a hearing had said the company will increase the bid by Rs 500 crore if Dalmia Bharat matches the offer.
The CoC had earlier accepted the resolution of Dalmia Bharat by a clear majority. Dalmia Bharat is, however, not out of the race as CoChas to consider its bid if it matches the Ultra Tech bid.
CommentsDalmia Bharat's Rajputana Properties had approached the Appellate body of the NCLT on May 4 to obtain a stay on NCLTs order. The NCLAT, however, did not stay the Tribunals order and allowed the CoC to proceed with its meetings. The NCLAT will hear Dalmia Bharat's plea on May 22.
