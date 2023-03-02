Binance To Revive Bid For Singapore Cryptocurrency Permit: Report

Singapore, a broadly crypto-friendly city-state, has previously presented challenges for Binance.

Crypto exchange Binance will have its custodial arm apply for a permit to offer cryptocurrency services in Singapore "in due course", Nikkei Asia reported today, citing executives from the unit.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Singapore, a broadly crypto-friendly city-state, has previously presented challenges for the crypto giant.

Binance Asia Services, a Singapore affiliate of Binance, withdrew its local license application in December 2021 without giving a reason beyond "strategic, commercial and developmental" considerations.

