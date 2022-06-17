RBI Not Behind The Curve, High Inflation Tolenrance Was Required: Governor

Big technology companies' play in finance poses systemic concerns like overleverage, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das at an inaugral address in the FE Modern BFSI Summit on Friday.
Key comments from Mr Das:
- The RBI will soon be issuing guidelines to make digital lending ecosystem safe and sound.
- Loan recovery agents using harsh methods like calling up at odd hours, foul language unacceptable.
- The process of coming out of easy liquidity system takes long time on factors beyond our control.
- RBI has not fallen behind the curve, we have been in line with requirements of our time. Tolerance of high inflation during the pandemic was a necessity and we stand by our decision.