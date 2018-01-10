IKEA, Other Single-Brand Retailers And Air India Get FDI Boost: 10 Points

Most of the retail sector stocks traded higher today (Representational image)

The Cabinet today liberalised FDI or foreign direct investment in key sectors including allowing 100 per cent FDI under automatic route in single brand retail trading. It also allowed foreign airlines to invest up to 49 per cent under approval route in national carrier Air India. This move is expected to expedite the divestment process for Air India. It is also likely to benefit big foreign single-brand retailers such as IKEA. 100 per cent FDI in construction development via automatic route was also cleared. The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Measures taken by the government have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country. In the financial year 2016-17, a total of $60.08 billion was received in FDI - which is an all-time high.