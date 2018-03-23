NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Big Bazaar Free Shopping Weekend: Benefits Upto Rs 2,000, Extra Discount For RuPay Card Users

Big Bazaar Shopping weekend offers additional discount to the tune of 10% on RuPay Debit and credit cards

Consumer Products | | Updated: March 23, 2018 16:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Big Bazaar Free Shopping Weekend: Benefits Upto Rs 2,000, Extra Discount For RuPay Card Users

For all the Big Bazaar Weekend offers, you will have to go to the nearest Big Bazaar store.

The Big Bazaar Free shopping weekend began on March 23 and will conclude on March 25. One can pre-book the pass and avail the offer. One can shop for Rs 2,000 and get Rs 2,000 back. For pre booking the pass, one will have to fill in the details such as name, mobile number, email ID and city of residence. Then one can proceed to pay Rs 100. It's only after paying Rs 100 that you will be eligible to get Rs 2,000 back on shopping for Rs 2,000.

The Big Bazaar Shopping weekend offers additional discount to the tune of 10% on RuPay Debit and credit cards. One can get an additional Rs 500 if you download Future Pay.

There is a way to do the fast billing also. Big Bazaar allows you to do the fast billing In as low as five minutes. You only need to fill in your details to book your fast billing pass. You will be sent an sms/email. You can show that sms at the store. After this, you will be given access of the fast billing counter at the selected time.

Comments
For all the offers, you will have to go to the nearest Big Bazaar store.

There are however certain terms and conditions. The conditions require that the offer discount will be processed by Big Bazaar/Food Bazaar/FBB/E-zone at the billing counter at the time of purchase and will reflect on the bill. The discount is applicable on a single transaction and bills cannot be clubbed to avail the discount. The BigBazaar RuPay card offer is valid on transactions done and active RuPay Debit /Credit /Pre Paid Cards only.

Trending

Big BazaarRuPay

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajya SabhaDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Rajya Sabha ElectionSamsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneKeto DietYogi AdityanathAir IndiaDaisy IraniMayawati

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top