Big Bazaar Free Shopping Weekend: Benefits Upto Rs 2,000, Extra Discount For RuPay Card Users

The Big Bazaar Shopping weekend offers additional discount to the tune of 10% on RuPay Debit and credit cards. One can get an additional Rs 500 if you download Future Pay.
There is a way to do the fast billing also. Big Bazaar allows you to do the fast billing In as low as five minutes. You only need to fill in your details to book your fast billing pass. You will be sent an sms/email. You can show that sms at the store. After this, you will be given access of the fast billing counter at the selected time.
For all the offers, you will have to go to the nearest Big Bazaar store.
There are however certain terms and conditions. The conditions require that the offer discount will be processed by Big Bazaar/Food Bazaar/FBB/E-zone at the billing counter at the time of purchase and will reflect on the bill. The discount is applicable on a single transaction and bills cannot be clubbed to avail the discount. The BigBazaar RuPay card offer is valid on transactions done and active RuPay Debit /Credit /Pre Paid Cards only.