Big Basket, Other Online Retailers Resume Partial Operations

Delivery staff will be allowed to flash their company identity cards, as curfew passes.

Online grocery store Big Basket is resuming services in some parts of the country after receiving clarity from the government on what is permissible during the lockdown and assurances that the law enforcement authorities will ensure the safety of delivery staff. Other e-commerce giants such as Flipkart and Grofers have also announced that they are re-starting deliveries after the hiccups of the previous day. Flipkart is only resuming its grocery essential services for the time being, according to reports.

The delivery staff will now be able to navigate through the nationwide lockdown by flashing their company identity cards, which would double as curfew passes.

There were massive disruptions on day 1 of the 21-day as police and district administrations in various parts of the country reportedly shut down some warehouses and imposed restrictions on the movement of delivery personnel. There were also reported instances of delivery staff being harassed and beaten up by police and local goons in some cases.

Big Basket is however, still not available in the city of Delhi. The app showed the following message: Dear Customers, we are not operational due to restrictions imposed by the local authorities on the movement of goods despite clear guidelines provided by the central authorities. We are working with the authorities to be back soon."

People all over the country have been scrambling for groceries, both in road-side markets and online stores after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a first-of- its-kind lockdown for 21 days, with effect from Tuesday night, to curb the spread of coronavirus. The government has given an assurance that essential goods will be available during the lockdown.