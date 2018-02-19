Bhushan Steel Shares Zoom 20% On Tata Steel, JSW Steel Takeover Bids

It is noteworthy that the stock had hit its 52-week low of Rs 39.35 barely a few days ago on February 6. Bhushan Steel is one of the 12 NPA (non-performing assets) cases referred by the Reserve Bank of India for the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) proceedings. The insolvency process was filed by the SBI, the lead bank of the consortium of lenders.
Despite rising by 20%, the scrip had hit its 52-week high.
Under regulation 30 of SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) regulations 2015, Bhushan Steel informs in a stock market filing that the company received resolution plans from Tata Steel, JSW Living Private and Employees of Bhushan Steel.
The stock market filing further intimates that the broad summary of these resolution plans was presented to the committee of creditors (CoC) on February 16.
"The resolution professional and its advisors will now review these plans so as to ensure that these plans are in coformity with the provisions of insolvency & bankruptcy code, 2016 and additional requirements as stipulated by the CoC in the process document. Once the complaint resolution plans are identified, another meeting of the CoC will be convened to present the complaint plans for the consideration of the CoC,"states the company.