BHIM App: 10 Steps To Start Sending, Receiving Money Without Disclosing Account Number

#DigitalPayments | Simple steps to lead your way to @NPCI_BHIM payments. pic.twitter.com/JIPyboxFNQ— Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) January 8, 2018
In its bid to simplify BHIM payments, the government has listed 10 simple steps on microblogging site Twitter. These are:
1. Download and install BHIM from Google Play.
2. Select your preferred language.
3. Select the mobile SIM number registered with Bank CBS (Core Banking Solution).
4. Log in by setting a four-digit application password.
5. Link your bank accounts using the 'bank account' option.
6. Set your UPI PIN
7. Visit the 'profile' option and set a virtual payment address (VPA). Two VPAs are allowed per user on mobile app BHIM.
8. Set one VPA as primary virtual payment address.
Comments
10. Send, receive or collect money using a virtual payment address, account number, IFSC or through 'scan and pay'.