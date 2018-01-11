BHIM App: 10 Steps To Start Sending, Receiving Money Without Disclosing Account Number Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM was launched on December 30, 2016. Through the BHIM app, a user can make payments by providing details such has mobile number, name and Aadhaar number, without having to share own bank account details.

#DigitalPayments | Simple steps to lead your way to @NPCI_BHIM payments. pic.twitter.com/JIPyboxFNQ — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) January 8, 2018

In its bid to simplify BHIM payments, the government has listed 10 simple steps on microblogging site Twitter. These are:



1. Download and install BHIM from Google Play.



2. Select your preferred language.



3. Select the mobile SIM number registered with Bank CBS (Core Banking Solution).



4. Log in by setting a four-digit application password.



5. Link your bank accounts using the 'bank account' option.



6. Set your UPI PIN



7. Visit the 'profile' option and set a virtual payment address (VPA). Two VPAs are allowed per user on mobile app BHIM.



8. Set one VPA as primary virtual payment address.



9. QR code: This features enables a user to send and collect money through a 'scan and pay' option.



10. Send, receive or collect money using a virtual payment address, account number, IFSC or through 'scan and pay'.



