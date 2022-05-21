BHEL Records Rs 912 Crore March Quarter Profit

BHEL on Saturday posted Rs 912.47 crore consolidated net profit in March quarter

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Saturday returned to black posting Rs 912.47 crore consolidated net profit in the March quarter, backed by higher income.

In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,036.32 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income during January-March 2022, rose to Rs 8,181.72 crore, from Rs 7,245.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses trimmed to Rs 7,091.29 crore in comparison to Rs 8,644.28 crore in January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal year.

According to the filing, the board of the company has also approved a final dividend of Rs 0.40 per share on the paid up share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.

"The spread of COVID-19 pandemic globally caused disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. It impacted the company's operations during the 2021-22, which recouped progressively," BHEL said.