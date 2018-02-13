Airtel Vs Vodafone: Postpaid Plans Priced at Rs 399, Rs 499

Telecom operators like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India are offering numerous postpaid plans for excessive data users. Airtel's postpaid plans, called as 'Infinity postpaid plans', are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199. On the other hand, Vodafone's postpaid plans are named as 'Red postpaid plans' and are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 999, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699, Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999. These postpaid plans offer data as well as calling benefits.Airtel's infinity postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 offers 20GBs of 3G/4G data with a data roll-over feature. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD, and incoming/outgoing roaming calls. There is an additional benefit, which includes free subscription to Wynk music streaming service.Airtel's infinity postpaid plan priced at Rs 499 offers 40GBs of 3G/4G data with a data roll-over feature. This plan also offers unlimited local, STD and incoming/outgoing roaming calls. The plan gives free subscription to wynk music, live TV, Airtel movies and also covers the handset damage protection scheme. It also gives you an additional benefit includes one year subscription to Amazon Prime Video.Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 offers 20GBs of 3G/4G speed data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. This postpaid plan of Vodafone also gives free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Vodafone's unlimited voice calls are capped at 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week, the telecom company said. However, Vodafone's Rs399 postpaid plan initially offers all the benefits of Vodafone's Rs 499 postpaid plan in the first six billing cycles on activation of a new SIM, a statement released by the company said.Vodafone's RED postpaid plan of Rs 499 offers 30GBs of 3G/4G speed data with a data roll-over feature of up to 200 GB. This postpaid plan of Vodafone also offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls. Besides, Vodafone's RED postpaid plan of Rs 499 comes with 100 free SMSes. This plan also includes RED Shield, a device insurance service which protects a smartphone from damage and theft. Subscribers also get free access to movies worth Rs 4,000 via Vodafone Play service for one year with this plan. Vodafone's RED postpaid plan priced at Rs 499 includes a four-month subscription to Magzter, which provides access to over 3,500 e-magazines.